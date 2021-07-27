Orelvis Martinez Named Low-A Southeast League Player of the Week

July 27, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release









Dunedin Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez

(Dunedin Blue Jays) Dunedin Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez(Dunedin Blue Jays)

DUNEDIN, FL - Minor League Baseball announced earlier this week the Player of the Week winners for the week of July 20- July 25. For the second time in the Low-A Southeast League, the honor went to Dunedin Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez for his performance in the series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

During the week, Orelvis Martinez led the league in SLG (.857), OPS (1.265), HR (3), RBI (7), XBH (6), and TB (18). Martinez became the first player to win back-to-back Player of the Week awards, since 2017 in the Florida State League when Colby Lusignan did so with the Jupiter Hammerheads. The Blue Jays prospect joins J.P. Arencibia and Aaron Matthews as the only Dunedin Blue Jays to win the award twice since 2005.

Orelvis Martinez continues to lead the league in HR (18), RBI (63), H (75), 2B (22), XBH (42), and TB (155). In all of Minor League Baseball, he sits T-11th in HR, 2nd in RBI, T-3rd in XBH, and 8th in TB.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from July 27, 2021

Orelvis Martinez Named Low-A Southeast League Player of the Week - Dunedin Blue Jays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.