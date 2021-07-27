Marauders New Homestand Opens Tonight

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, begin their next homestand tonight at 6:05 p.m. against the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Low-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

In addition to the return of Wednesday's Bark in the Bark and Thirsty Thursday, the following will take place at LECOM Park this weekend:

COPA DE LA DIVERSION, BACK-TO-SCHOOL WEEKEND (FRIDAY, JULY 30) -- The Marauders will celebrate Copa de la Diversión for the final time this season, wearing their special Bradenton Barbanegras uniforms. In celebrating Back- to-School Weekend, the first 500 kids ages 12 and under will receive a Barbanegras backpack. All fans 21 and over can enjoy Happy Hour drink specials from 5 to 6 p.m., and fans of all ages can enjoy a pregame music performance by Renesito.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL WEEKEND, POSTGAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER (SATURDAY, JULY 31) -- Fun activities for the evening will include a face painter, a balloon artist, TapSnap photo booth, and the MVP Video Game trailer. After the game, fans can enjoy a Postgame Fireworks Show, presented by Budweiser.

Tickets for each game on the homestand, as well as for all remaining Marauders home games, are available online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office. Individual tickets start as low as $7 each, and a variety of ticket packages are available.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

