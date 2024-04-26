Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Friday, April 26 vs Palm Beach

April 26, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

The Mighty Mussels begin the second half of their series against the Palm Beach Cardinals (STL) Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium.

Pitching Matchups

Fri - RHP Charlee Soto (0-0, 2.70) vs. LHP Quinn Matthews (1-0, 0.75)

Sat- RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto (0-1, 2.57) vs. RHP Jose Davila (1-0, 0.00)

Sun - RHP Ty Langenberg (0-1, 5.19) vs. RHP Chen-Wei Lin (1-1, 2.40)

HISTORIC COLLAPSE THURSDAY

The Mighty Mussels took a 9-0 lead after three innings Thursday, but surrendered 11 runs over the final three innings to lose 13-9 in ten innings. The team set a season high in both walks issued (9) and errors (5). The nine-run lead was the largest lead surrendered in a loss in four seasons of the Mussels' era.

DEFENSE MATTERS

Faulty defense has hurt the Mussels badly throughout this two-week homestand against Jupiter and Palm Beach. Fort Myers has committed 21 errors in nine games, leading to 17 unearned runs. Each of their six losses have come by four runs or less, so some better defense could certainly have shifted the series into the Mussels' favor.

BATS BEAT UP ON JUPITER

Despite the series loss, the Fort Myers offense had an excellent week, finishing with 6.0 R/G, 11 stolen bases and a .288/.371/.418 slash line. Jose Rodriguez connected on his first Low-A home run on Sunday, and four Mussels posted a 1.000+ OPS:

AVG OPS

Maddux Houghton .529 2 2B, 5 BB 1.283

Gregory Duran .400 HR, 6 RBI 1.108

Brandon Winokur .381 3 XBH, 7 RBI 1.028

Rayne Doncon .360 5 2B, 3 BB 1.008

THIS IS HOUGH WE DO IT!

Mussels' outfielder Maddux Houghton continued his red-hot hitting against Jupiter, finishing the series 9-for-17 (.529 AVG) with two doubles and five walks. The 25-year old now boasts a 1.218 OPS for the season. Houghton was signed as an undrafted free agent in January of 2023.

FLUKY FAILURES?

A quick look at the Mussels' team stats entering the week would indicate a strong start to the season. Fort Myers has a +7 run differential and ranks top-4 in the league in batting average and slugging percentage, and third in ERA. However, shaky defense and a 4-6 record in games decided by two runs or less have led to a 7-11 start.

COME ON DOWN, CARDINALS!

The Palm Beach Cardinals visit Hammond Stadium for a six-game series this week. Entering the week, their pitching staff leads the league in opponents' batting average (.187) and WHIP (1.11). This will be the only series of the season between these two teams. Palm Beach's roster currently features three ranked prospects:

MLB BA

OF Chase Davis 5 7

RHP Zack Showalter 17 23

LHP Quinn Matthews 21 24

STINGY STARTERS

The two-run home run hit by Tony Bullard off of Ross Dunn on Wednesday night was the first home run hit against a Mighty Mussels' starting pitcher all season. Fort Myers' starters combined to go 40 consecutive innings without allowing a homer to begin the season. As of Wednesday, they have still only allowed one home run in 65.1 innings.

SAME COMPLEX, NEW NAME

While the Mussels' home stadium is still named William H. Hammond Stadium, the complex has been re-named the Lee Health Sports Complex. On November 16, the Minnesota Twins and Lee Health announced a 10-year naming right partnership.

