Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Friday, April 26 vs Palm Beach
April 26, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
The Mighty Mussels begin the second half of their series against the Palm Beach Cardinals (STL) Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium.
Pitching Matchups
Fri - RHP Charlee Soto (0-0, 2.70) vs. LHP Quinn Matthews (1-0, 0.75)
Sat- RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto (0-1, 2.57) vs. RHP Jose Davila (1-0, 0.00)
Sun - RHP Ty Langenberg (0-1, 5.19) vs. RHP Chen-Wei Lin (1-1, 2.40)
HISTORIC COLLAPSE THURSDAY
The Mighty Mussels took a 9-0 lead after three innings Thursday, but surrendered 11 runs over the final three innings to lose 13-9 in ten innings. The team set a season high in both walks issued (9) and errors (5). The nine-run lead was the largest lead surrendered in a loss in four seasons of the Mussels' era.
DEFENSE MATTERS
Faulty defense has hurt the Mussels badly throughout this two-week homestand against Jupiter and Palm Beach. Fort Myers has committed 21 errors in nine games, leading to 17 unearned runs. Each of their six losses have come by four runs or less, so some better defense could certainly have shifted the series into the Mussels' favor.
BATS BEAT UP ON JUPITER
Despite the series loss, the Fort Myers offense had an excellent week, finishing with 6.0 R/G, 11 stolen bases and a .288/.371/.418 slash line. Jose Rodriguez connected on his first Low-A home run on Sunday, and four Mussels posted a 1.000+ OPS:
AVG OPS
Maddux Houghton .529 2 2B, 5 BB 1.283
Gregory Duran .400 HR, 6 RBI 1.108
Brandon Winokur .381 3 XBH, 7 RBI 1.028
Rayne Doncon .360 5 2B, 3 BB 1.008
THIS IS HOUGH WE DO IT!
Mussels' outfielder Maddux Houghton continued his red-hot hitting against Jupiter, finishing the series 9-for-17 (.529 AVG) with two doubles and five walks. The 25-year old now boasts a 1.218 OPS for the season. Houghton was signed as an undrafted free agent in January of 2023.
FLUKY FAILURES?
A quick look at the Mussels' team stats entering the week would indicate a strong start to the season. Fort Myers has a +7 run differential and ranks top-4 in the league in batting average and slugging percentage, and third in ERA. However, shaky defense and a 4-6 record in games decided by two runs or less have led to a 7-11 start.
COME ON DOWN, CARDINALS!
The Palm Beach Cardinals visit Hammond Stadium for a six-game series this week. Entering the week, their pitching staff leads the league in opponents' batting average (.187) and WHIP (1.11). This will be the only series of the season between these two teams. Palm Beach's roster currently features three ranked prospects:
MLB BA
OF Chase Davis 5 7
RHP Zack Showalter 17 23
LHP Quinn Matthews 21 24
STINGY STARTERS
The two-run home run hit by Tony Bullard off of Ross Dunn on Wednesday night was the first home run hit against a Mighty Mussels' starting pitcher all season. Fort Myers' starters combined to go 40 consecutive innings without allowing a homer to begin the season. As of Wednesday, they have still only allowed one home run in 65.1 innings.
SAME COMPLEX, NEW NAME
While the Mussels' home stadium is still named William H. Hammond Stadium, the complex has been re-named the Lee Health Sports Complex. On November 16, the Minnesota Twins and Lee Health announced a 10-year naming right partnership.
