Hilson's Go-Ahead HR in Eighth Enough in 1-0 Victory

April 26, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - After strong pitching performances from both teams, a two-out solo-home run in the eighth inning by P.J. Hilson was the difference, as the Bradenton Marauders defeat the Clearwater Threshers 1-0 on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark.

The first scoring chance for the Marauders came early in the first inning against Threshers' starter George Klassen. Garret Forrester singled and Eddy Rodriguez walked to place runners at first and second base. Klassen induced an inning-ending groundout to keep the game scoreless. With the hit, Forrester extended his on-base streak to seven games.

The toughest inning for Carlson Reed came in the third. Nikau Pouaka-Grego singled to start the frame before AJ Shaver bounced into a double play. Reed issued a pair of full count walks to the next two batters before an infield single by Pierce Bennett loaded the bases for Keaton Anthony. On another full count, Reed punched the Anthony to end the threat.

Klassen retired 13 straight Marauders until a leadoff double from Hilson in the sixth inning. Hilson moved over to third on a groundout from Jesus Castillo but Klassen struck out the next two batters to keep the game scoreless.

Bradenton finally broke through in the scorers column with a solo-home run from Hilson against Chase Hopewell (0-1) off the tiki bar in left field to give them a 1-0 advantage.

After Yoldin De La Paz (2-0) tossed two scoreless frames, Landon Tomkins (SV,2) entered for the ninth. Luis Caicuto was hit by a pitch to begin the frame before Bryson Ware singled to right field to place runners at first and second and nobody out. On a sacrifice bunt attempt from Pouaka-Grego, Javier Rivas threw to third base to get the lead runner. Tomkins retired the next two batters to close out the contest.

In the win, the Marauders pitching staff stranded 10 runners on the basepaths and limited the Threshers to hit just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

It was Bradenton's ninth game decided by one-run this season, now owning a 3-6 record.

The Marauders and Threshers continue their six-game series on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton will send LHP Michael Kennedy (0-1, 4.50) to the mound, while the Threshers will turn to RHP Casey Steward (1-1, 0.79).

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.