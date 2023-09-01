Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Fri, Sep 1 at Clearwater

September 1, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







After an exciting 7-4 win on Thursday, the Mighty Mussels are scheduled to play a 4 p.m. doubleheader against the Clearwater Threshers (PHI) Friday.

Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

Pitching Matchups

Fri, 4pm - RHP Miguelangel Boadas (0-2, 8.19) vs RHP Jonathan Petit (3-1, 4.23)

Fri, Game 2 - RHP John Klein (1-1, 3.47) vs RHP Jean Cabrera (5-6, 4.36)

Sat, 6:30pm - RHP Jose Olivares (2-4, 6.37) vs RHP Estibenzon Jimenez (3-7, 3.83)

Sun, 12pm - RHP Ben Ethridge (3-5, 2.82) vs RHP Ezequiel Ventura (0-1, 6.00)

MUSSELS CLAIM SERIES OPENER 7-4

The Mighty Mussels got a quality start from Jack Noble (6 IP, 3 H, 3 R) and a dazzling offensive performance from Ricardo Olivar (3-4, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI) to take down Clearwater 7-4 in the first game of a five- game series Thursday. Walker Jenkins and Danny De Andrade also had multiple hits, while Alec Sayre pummeled his fourth homer of the season. The teams will play a 4 p.m. doubleheader on Friday to make up one of the two games that was affected by Hurricane Idalia.

WHO ARE THESE THRESHERS?

The Mighty Mussels play the Clearwater Threshers for the fourth and final time this week. Despite 15 previous meetings, there won't be much familiarity between pitchers and hitters this week. Only four current Clearwater hitters were on the Opening Day roster, and only two pitchers have logged over 55 innings at this level. Here are the Threshers' top ranked prospects:

Clearwater MLB BA

3B Aidan Miller 4 5

SS William Bergolla 10 9

OF Emaarion Boyd 12 16

OF Raylin Heredia 22 30

OF Jordan Viars 25 -

DEBUTS A PLENTY!

The Mighty Mussels have added five 2023 draft picks in the past two weeks, including first round pick Walker Jenkins. Jenkins went 7-for-19 with 3 RBI in his first three Low-A games, highlighting his first series with a walk-off base hit on Friday night. Pitching picks Nolan Santos (7th Round), Ty Langenberg (11th Round) and Xander Hamilton (14th Round) all made their full season debuts over the weekend. RHP Jeremy Lee (13th Round) made his first Single-A appearance Thursday in Clearwater, tossing two scoreless innings (2 K).

NO-HIT NONSENSE

The Mighty Mussels have thrown four no-hitters in the past three seasons, with two coming during the same month (May 2022). The franchise went 10 full years since their previous no-hitter (2011).

Most recently, Fort Myers completed a nine-inning no-no on Sunday, May 14 against Tampa.

RUNNING AWAY WITH IT

Despite their sub-.500 record for much of the season, the Mighty Mussels rank second in the league in run differential by a sizable margin:

Season W-L Pct. Run Diff.

Clearwater 75-45 .625 + 100

Fort Myers 62-59 .512 + 78

Palm Beach 62-55 .530 + 31

THE BATS ARE HOT!

Since August 6, the Mighty Mussels have scored 7.1 runs/game and have posted a .777 OPS, well above the league average (~.715). Here are the hitters who have been particularly impactful over their last 10 games:

Name Score OPS

Ricardo Olivar .382 AVG, 6 XBH, 8 RBI 1.159

Luke Keaschall .297 AVG, 7 XBH, 7 BB .981

Danny De Andrade .297 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI .986

Jay Harry .378 AVG, 3 2B, 2 BB .874

Alec Sayre .273 AVG, 5 RBI, 7 BB .794

CRUZING ALONG

After a rough start to the season, Rafael Cruz caught fire beginning on July 27:

AVG OPS

First 46 Games .173 5 HR, 27 RBI .572

Last 16 Games .333 5 2B, 3 HR, 11 RBI .964

PITCHING PLUMMETS

After a rough couple of months, the Mighty Mussels pitching staff has bounced back over the last two series:

W-L ERA H/9 K/BB

April + May 26-20 3.79 7.6 2.93

June 1 - Aug 21 30-38 4.99 8.4 1.87

Last 7 Games 6-1 2.32 6.4 1.97

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.