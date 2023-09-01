Threshers Surge Late But Drop Fifth Straight

September 1, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (75-45, 31-24) had the tying run at the plate with one out in the ninth but couldn't complete the comeback in a 7-4 loss to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (62-59, 28-27) on Thursday evening at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to end their losing streak in a doubleheader on Friday afternoon in Clearwater.

The Mighty Mussels put up the first two runs of the game in the opening inning on back-to-back doubles and a sacrifice fly. Emaarion Boyd was hit by Jack Noble's first pitch of the game and stole second and third base. Aidan Miller walked but was called out on a fielder's choice hit by Zach Arnold, which allowed Boyd to score the Threshers' first run. After Ricardo Rosario and Raylin Heredia drew back-to-back walks to load the bases, William Bergolla grounded into a fielder's choice and beat out a throw to first that allowed Arnold to tie the game from third at 2-2.

A bases-loaded walk in the fifth put Fort Myers back ahead 3-2. They added four more runs in the sixth to extend their lead to 7-2. Arnold reached with a single in the sixth and moved to third on a double by Rosario. A sacrifice fly allowed both runners to advance, with Arnold scoring from third to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Ryan Leitch hit a solo home run in the ninth off Fort Myers' reliever Zac Veen. The Threshers put the tying run at the plate after back-to-back walks to Chad Castillo and Dakota Kotowski, but a game-ending double play finished the contest in a 7-4 loss.

Braeden Fausnaught allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 4.0 innings without a decision. Cam Brown allowed one run on four walks in 0.1 innings. Danny Wilkinson allowed four runs on five hits in 1.2 frames with three strikeouts. Brandon Beckel tossed 1.0 scoreless inning with one walk and one strikeout. Hunter Loyd allowed one hit but did not allow a run in 1.0 shutout frame. Casey Steward walked four but did not allow a run or a hit in a scoreless ninth.

Castillo has hit safely in eight straight games...Beckel, Loyd, and Steward each threw shutout innings in their home debuts...Miller has reached safely in his first four games with the Threshers...He has recorded a hit in each of the last three games...Boyd is 17/20 in steals against the Mighty Mussels this season...The Threshers continue their five-game series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Single-A, Minnesota Twins) with a Friday doubleheader... First pitch of game one is at 4:00 pm on Friday, September 1... You can purchase tickets for Threshers games at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 1, 2023

Threshers Surge Late But Drop Fifth Straight - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.