Twin Bill Ends in Sweep Despite Rosario's Inside-The Park Homer

CLEARWATER, FL - Despite four extra-base hits in the doubleheader, the Clearwater Threshers (75-47, 31-26) were swept by the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (63-59, 29-27) 11-5 and 3-1 in a doubleheader on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to return to their winning ways on Saturday evening for the fourth game of the five-game set.

Fort Myers took an early lead with five runs in the first on three RBI singles and a pair of bases-loaded walks. Keaton Anthony was hit by a pitch from Mighty Mussels' starter Miguelangel Boadas and scored from first on a two-out double by Chad Castillo that cut the deficit to 5-1 in the home half of the first.

Bryson Ware drew a one-out walk and stole second base in the second inning. After he advanced to third on a wild pitch, Jordan Dissin sent him home on an infield hit to trim the Fort Myers lead to 5-2. The Mighty Mussels got a run back on an RBI single by Jay Harry in the third to bring their advantage back to four at 6-2. They plated another in the fourth to equal their largest lead at 7-2.

Harry and Walker Jenkins went back-to-back for the Mussels to start the fifth, increasing their advantage to 9-2. Jordan Viars reached with a two-out single off Mighty Mussels reliever Matt Gabbert and scored on an inside-the-park homer by Ricardo Rosario that cut the deficit to 9-4.

Three consecutive two-out hits in the sixth got two runs back for the Mighty Mussels, extending their lead to 11-4. Aidan Miller led off the seventh with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Viars. The next batter was retired, finishing game one as an 11-5 loss for the Threshers.

Jonathan Petit (3-2) allowed five runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 0.2 innings and took the loss. Eiberson Castellano allowed two runs in 3.1 innings with three hits, three walks, and three strikeouts. Paxton Thompson surrendered four runs on five hits in 1.2 innings of work with one walk and four strikeouts. Daniel Harper struck out two and retired all four batters he faced in 1.1 scoreless frames.

GAME TWO

WP: John Klein (2-1, 2.97)

LP: Jean Cabrera (5-7, 4.32)

In the second game, Raylin Heredia singled off Mighty Mussels starter John Klein on the second pitch of the first inning. He stole second and scored on an RBI triple by Zach Arnold that gave the Threshers a 1-0 lead. Fort Myers took the lead with two runs in the third after their first five batters recorded a hit to flip the scoreboard to 2-1.

The Mighty Mussels took a 3-1 lead on a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Clearwater had the tying run at the plate in the seventh but failed to score and finished dropping both games of the twin bill, falling in game two 3-1.

Jean Cabrera (5-7) allowed two runs on six hits in 5.0 innings of work with one walk and seven strikeouts in a loss. Alex Rao allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Josh Bortka retired the side in the seventh with two strikeouts.

Thompson was the first 2023 undrafted free agent to go multiple innings in a game for Clearwater...Rosario's homer in the fifth was the second inside-the-park homer hit by a Thresher in 2023...Miller hit his first career triple in the seventh...It solidified his first multi-hit game as a Thresher...Arnold's triple was the second of his career and first as a Thresher...The Threshers continue their five-game series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Single-A, Minnesota Twins) son Saturday night... First pitch is at 6:30 pm on Saturday, September 2... You can purchase playoff tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

