Mighty Mussels Announce 2025 Schedule & Game Times

October 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels have announced first pitch times for the upcoming 2025 season.

The 132-game season will begin on Friday, April 4 in Dunedin (TOR), with the team's home opener at the Lee Health Sports Complex scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8 against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET).

The Mussels will host 66 home games in Fort Myers. With the exception of June 24 (6:05 p.m.) and June 25 (12:05 p.m.), all Tuesday through Friday home games will begin at 7:05 p.m. Saturday games will start at 6:05 p.m. and all Sunday games are set for a 12:05 p.m. first pitch.

Fort Myers will wrap up the 2025 season with a six-game series at home against the St. Lucie Mets (NYM) September 2-7.

Games by Opponent:

Clearwater (PHI) - 24 games (12 Home, 12 Away)

Tampa (NYY) - 18 games (12 Home, 6 Away)

Bradenton (PIT) - 18 games (9 Home, 9 Away)

Lakeland (DET) - 18 games (6 Home, 12 Away)

Dunedin (TOR) - 15 games (6 Home, 9 Away)

Daytona (CIN) - 12 games (6 Home, 6 Away)

St. Lucie (NYM) - 12 games (6 Home, 6 Away)

Jupiter (MIA) - 6 games (6 Home)

Palm Beach (STL) - 6 games (6 Away)

