Jupiter Hammerheads Announce 2025 Schedule

October 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) returns to "America's Busiest Ballpark" this summer at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium as the Jupiter Hammerheads, Class-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, will begin their 2025 regular season campaign on Opening Night, April 4th, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. as the visiting team against the reigning champion Palm Beach Cardinals.

The Hammerheads are scheduled to play 66 home games in Jupiter 2025. Jupiter will host East Division opponents Daytona (April 8-13 and August 5-10) and St. Lucie (May 13-18 and July 29-August 3) for two series each in 2025. The Hammerheads will also host West Division opponents Clearwater (April 22-27), Bradenton (June 10-15), Lakeland (July 18-20), and Dunedin (August 19-24) for one series each in 2025. Ft. Myers and Tampa will not visit Jupiter for Hammerheads home games (Tampa and Ft. Myers will visit Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in 2025 but only to visit the Palm Beach Cardinals). Jupiter and Palm Beach, who share Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, will face each other in 27 games in Jupiter, including Opening Weekend (April 4-6), Mega Bash (July 3-4), and the final regular season series (September 2-7).

Last season, the Jupiter Hammerheads finished with a 65-65 record and fell just short of a playoff spot in the first half of the season. Several top prospects in the Miami Marlins system like Noble Meyer, Thomas White, Carter Johnson, and many more took the field for the Hammerheads in 2024 with several more expected to take the field for Jupiter in 2025.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium staple promotions like Silver Sluggers, Thirsty Thursday, and Kids Club will be back again in 2025, along with brand-new packages, promotions, and more.

Fans can purchase FSL Season Tickets, Group Packages, and brand-new season-long ticket bundles like the 10-Game Fan Voucher Pack and the 2025 Suite Membership. Individual game tickets for the season will go on sale during the annual "Fan Fest" event at the stadium on January 11th, 2025. Follow the Jupiter Hammerheads and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on social media for all the latest updates and promotions.

Click here to view the full Jupiter Hammerheads 2025 schedule with all first pitch times included. Click here to view a PDF of all games scheduled at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in 2025. All games scheduled are subject to change. The full 2025 minor league promotional schedule at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.