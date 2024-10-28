2025 Florida State League Schedule Unveiled

October 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) returns to America's busiest ballpark this summer. Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will continue to be the home of the Palm Beach Cardinals and Jupiter Hammerheads for the 2025 season. Action gets underway when the Cardinals host the Hammerheads on April 4th in the first of 132 Florida State League games at the Dean.

Both the Hammerheads and Cardinals will play 66 home games in Jupiter this season. The other eight FSL teams will all make the trip to RDCS at least once during the 2025 season. The two home clubs will see each other a total of 27 times, including the season opener, July 3rd and July 4th for our Mega Bash celebrations.

Last season, the Palm Beach Cardinals won their third championship, making league and franchise history with a record of 83-47. The Jupiter Hammerheads fell just short of the playoffs and ended with an overall record of 65-65 last season. Both teams were fueled by exciting, young talent that is sure to make some noise throughout the other Cardinals and Marlins affiliates.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium staples like Silver Sluggers, Thirsty Thursday, and Kids Club will be back again in 2025, along with some brand-new packages and promotions. An exciting addition to the season will be that the stadium will now be open to fans on Tuesdays and Sundays, a first since 2020. More details regarding all the upcoming, fan-forward promotions at the Dean will be announced at a later time.

Fans can purchase FSL Season Tickets, Group Packages, and brand-new season-long ticket bundles like the 10-Game Fan Voucher Pack and the 2025 Suite Membership. Individual game tickets for the season will go on sale during the annual Fan Fest event at the stadium on January 11th, 2025. Schedule and Game Times are subject to change. Stay tuned to the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium social media channels for future updates.

*Schedules are subject to change

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.