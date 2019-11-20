Midweek Preview: Dashers Look for Revenge at Watertown

The Danville Dashers' last match up against the Watertown Wolves left a bad taste in their mouth.

Danville and Watertown both had teams in the original installment of the Federal Hockey League, though the Watertown team came under a different name.

Now, in 2019, every match up between the two teams is a tough contest where two sides with immense history meet on the ice. Especially for that reason, narrowly missing out in two closely-fought games against one of their nearest rivals and long-time historical rivals doesn't sit well with the Dashers.

This weekend, the Dashers will head to Watertown looking to deliver the same sort of bad taste, looking to return the favor and beat the Wolves in their own house.

"They were really tight games. Both one goal games," Dashers head coach Ray Tremblay stated looking back at the games. "We're going down there like we have some unfinished business to take care of. The guys haven't forgotten that feeling in the locker room after those losses."

That sort of business-first mindset is echoed through the entirety of the Dashers organization looking forward to their games this weekend, wherein the Dashers have games at 6:30 CT in Watertown on both Friday and Saturday, directly mirroring the home stand against Watertown just a few weeks ago.

Player-coach A.J. Tesoriero, who has five points tallied on the season, also said that the game will mean a lot to the team. "They beat us in our barn, so we're guaranteeing ourselves as a team to go in there and try to return the favor in theirs. We haven't forgotten that feeling from after those games."

The Dashers returned to Danville after last weekend's three game road trip to find an odd (though, planned) sight out on the ice. The David S. Palmer Arena played host to the Festival of Trees event in Danville, and they eagerly await a return to the ice on Wednesday after a few needed days off.

"It's going to be nice to get the Christmas trees off the ice, so we can get back out there and get to work on some things before the Watertown games," Coach Tremblay said.

Tremblay was also full of praise about Dashers' goaltender Jesse Gordichuk, who's statistical total currently sees him sit as one of the league's top goaltenders. Gordichuk has had several standout performances along the Dashers season thus far, amassing 3 wins and a completed save percentage of .934%

Watertown currently sits as the top team in the Eastern Division, and in the Federal Professional Hockey League as a whole, with 24 points earned. A ferocious front line made up of Tyler Gjurich (11G, 7A), Deric Boudreau (10G, 7A) and Lane King (2G, 13A) awaits the Dashers on the weekend.

The Dashers head to face Watertown on Friday and Saturday to the Watertown arena, for a duo of games. After that they make their return home to what should be an electric "Friendsgiving" themed night on Wednesday, against the Battle Creek Rumble Bees. You can purchase tickets at the Box Office, or by calling the David S. Palmer Arena at (217)-431-2424.

