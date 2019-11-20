Bloomington, IL to Host 3 FPHL Regular Season Games

November 20, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release





Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League, "The FED" is proud to announce the following neutral site regular season games will take place this season at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, IL.

On Friday January 3rd, 2020 and Saturday January 4th, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. the Danbury Hat Tricks an expansion team will face off against the defending Federal Prospects Hockey League Champion Carolina Thunderbirds, Danbury will be the home team on Friday and Carolina will be on Saturday.

After starting the New Year off on the right foot with some good old hockey, follow us at www.federalhockey.com then join us once again for are final game this season at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday March 21st, 2020 when the Port Huron Prowlers will play host to the Danville Dashers, game time once again will be 7:30 P.M.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League is proud to be coming to Bloomington beginning with the 2020-2021.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.