Atwell to Danbury, Bormanis, Slade to Danville

November 20, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





The Danville Dashers have added some new faces in the midst of their on-going road trip, as well as seen some departures from the team as a result of varying factors.

For those keeping score of the roster, the Dashers started this year in general with a lot of changes, seeing several players from last year's team snatched up in the expansion draft, moving up a league, or departing the team for strategic purposes.

This year's team looked off to a quick start at the beginning of the year but fell as a result of injuries and tough losses along a long road trip that is still on-going. The Dashers (4-5) now sit in third in the Western Division, still in a prime spot to make a jump at one of the top spots that are now occupied by Columbus (3-3) and Carolina (7-1).

"We had a tough weekend, this past weekend. It was a tough road trip. It was tough all the way down the line, and it was just time for us to make some changes. Aaron was great for us, but we're just moving in a different direction," Dashers head coach Ray Tremblay stated on the trade.

Another move happened when veteran defender Aaron Atwell as traded to the Danbury Hat Tricks following this past week's road trip. Atwell joins the Hat Tricks from the Dashers after having spent two seasons in Danville, wherein he played a vital piece of the Dashers defense, playing in 58 games and also tallying 29 points. In eight games so far this season, he has two goals and one assist.

Coming to the Dashers in exchange for Atwell is cash considerations, who have ironically yet to make their FPHL debut (okay, sorry. Bad joke.)

The real player coming in exchange for Atwell is Kristers Bormanis, who joins the Dashers having tallied four points in seven games played with the Danbury Hat Tricks. Bormanis is just 22 years of age, but has an impressive history playing in several leagues including the Latvian, Ukranian and English National Leagues, as well as the GMHL, WSHL, and ECHL.

Three times already in his career he's had seasons tallying 60 or more points in a season, nearing the century mark with his 91 point season for the Grey Highlands Bravehearts in the Canadian GMHL. He brings proven goal scoring and chance creating talent on the ice for the Dashers, who have been in need of an offensive spark.

"We're really, really excited about this guy. Not only did we clear some cap room for future moves to get us on the right track, we also brought in someone who can come right in and fit into this offense, and make an impact from the jump," Tremblay said about the acquisition of Bormanis. "It's exciting. We're ready to get back to work."

Another change came back on November 18th when the Dashers sent financial considerations to the Carolina Thunderbirds in exchange for an impressive rookie forward in Nigel Slade. A left-hander that will fill in at the center position, Slade hails from Canada and comes with a pretty impressive resume in tow.

After playing in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) for teams like the Welland Jr. Canadians, Fort Eerie Meteors and St. Catherines Falcons, Slade went to the Niagara Falls Canucks where he scored a massive 50 points in 40 games played. Then he headed to play collegiately at Manhattanville College in the NCAA Division III.

The left-handed shooter from St. Catharines has showcased an ability to create in the FPHL as well, with seven assists to go with one goal for Carolina so far this year. He should slot right in for Coach Tremblay and Co. in Danville.

The Danville Dashers return to action against Watertown on Friday and Saturday. After that they make their return home to what should be an electric "Friendsgiving" themed night on Wednesday, against the Battle Creek Rumble Bees. You can purchase tickets at the Box Office, or by calling the David S. Palmer Arena at (217)-431-2424.

