Michigan Head Coach Mike Nolan Named 2024 UFL Coach of the Year

June 6, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League announced on Thursday that Michigan Panthers head coach Mike Nolan has been named the 2024 UFL Coach of the Year.

The Panthers finished the regular season 7-3 and clinched a spot in the USFL Conference Championship under Nolan's guidance during the 2024 season. The team opened the season with a dramatic, which included a game-winning 64-yard field goal, against St. Louis. After splitting Week 2 against Birmingham and Week 3 against Memphis, the team fell in a Week 4 contest at San Antonio. From there, the Panthers went on to win five straight games before falling in the season finale at Birmingham.

Michigan also faced a myriad of injuries throughout the season, especially at quarterback. The Panthers had a carousel behind center between E.J. Perry, Danny Etling, Brian Lewerke and Bryce Perkins. Nolan's team battled adversity all season. In one possession games, the Panthers were 4-2 in those contests.

Under Nolan, the Panthers finished the season with the third best offense in total yards (3007), in addition to finishing second in rushing yards (1253) and first in rushing touchdowns (19).

Michigan also featured the most All-UFL Team selections with seven: wide receiver Marcus Simms, defensive end Breeland Speaks, defensive tackle Daniel Wise, cornerback Nate Brooks, safety Kai Nacua, kicker Jake Bates and long snapper Jordan Ober.

Coach Nolan and the Panthers will face off against the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 8 in the USFL Conference Championship at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT and will air nationally on ABC. The XFL Conference Championship will kick off at 7 p.m. ET Sunday (June 9) at The Dome at America's Center, with the St. Louis Battlehawks hosting the San Antonio Brahmas.

The 2024 UFL season will conclude with the Championship game, presented by the U.S. Army, on June 16, hosted by The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Tickets to the 2024 UFL Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.

