2024 UFL Awards: Michigan's Mike Nolan Named Coach of the Year

With the UFL's inaugural regular season coming to a close, it's time to honor those who stood out above the rest in 2024.

The awards for Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and MVP, among others, will come later. We also still have the postseason to play, and there will be plenty of NFL scouts watching the action as they seek out talent to snatch up for the fall.

On Wednesday, the All-UFL teams on offense, defense and special teams were revealed. (See below for the list).

On Thursday, two individual awards are to be revealed: Coach of the Year and Special Teams Player of the Year.

Let's take a look:

UFL COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Nolan, Michigan Panthers

Nolan engineered an impressive turnaround for the Panthers, and has been rewarded for it.

In 2023, Nolan's first season on the job, the Panthers finished 4-6 in the North Division of the USFL. They benefited from a soft division, making the playoffs despite being outscored 215-171 on the season. They were then beaten by the Pittsburgh Maulers in the postseason.

But the Panthers have looked much different in 2024, going 7-3 to finish second in the USFL Division. Two of those losses came to division champion Birmingham - by a total of only eight points. And they've outscored their opponents 228-189.

The Panthers will take on the Stallions in the USFL Championship on Saturday.

UFL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ALL-UFL OFFENSE

QB: Adrian Martinez, Birmingham Stallions

RB: Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks

WRs: Hakeem Butler, Battlehawks; Daewood Davis, Memphis Showboats; Marcus Simms, Michigan Panthers

TE: Jace Sternberger, Stallions

OG: Zack Johnson, Stallions; Kohl Levao, San Antonio Brahmas

C: Mike Panasiuk, Battlehawks

OT: Jaryd Jones-Smith, Battlehawks; Bobby Evans, Renegades

ALL-UFL DEFENSE

DL: Carlos Davis, Stallions; Daniel Wise, Panthers

Edge/OLB: Breeland Speaks, Panthers; Chris Odom, Houston Roughnecks

LB: Tavante Beckett, Brahmas; Willie Harvey, Battlehawks

CB: Deandre Baker, DC Defenders; Nate Brooks, Panthers; Ajene Harris, Renegades

S: Kai Nacua, Panthers; AJ Thomas, Stallions

ALL-UFL SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jake Bates, Panthers

P: Marquette King, Renegades

LS: Jordan Ober, Panthers

Returner: Chris Rowland, Defenders

