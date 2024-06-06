Michigan Panthers Mike Nolan Named UFL Coach of the Year

ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League today announced Michigan Panthers head coach Mike Nolan as the 2024 UFL Coach of the Year.

In Nolan's second season with the Panthers, his team improved from 4-7 during the 2023 USFL season to a 7-3 regular season record in the inaugural UFL season. His team will make a second straight appearance in a conference championship game this Saturday against the Birmingham Stallions.

The Panthers have shown a balance between offensive and defensive success in 2024. Michigan is ranked No. 3 in total offense and No. 3 in scoring defense through the regular season. The Panthers also boast the league's No. 1 rushing defense and the No. 2 rushing offense. Michigan also led the league in rushing touchdowns. Defensively, the Panthers have been disruptive, ranking No. 1 in tackles for loss and No. 2 in sacks.

The Panthers opened the season with an 18-16 victory over playoff-bound St. Louis, followed by a 20-13 loss to Birmingham. A win over Houston and a loss to playoff-bound San Antonio left the Panthers 2-2 through the first month of the 2024 campaign.

Nolan led his team to five straight victories, moving to 7-2 on the season. The Panthers led most of their regular-season finale against Birmingham, but the Stallions scored a last-minute touchdown to win.

The Panthers will get another crack at Birmingham this weekend in the USFL Conference Championship Game at 3 p.m. ET Saturday (June 8) at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

The XFL Conference Championship will kick off at 7 p.m. ET Sunday (June 9) at The Dome at America's Center, with the St. Louis Battlehawks hosting the San Antonio Brahmas.

The 2024 UFL season will conclude with the United Football League Championship Game, presented by the U.S. Army, on June 16th, hosted at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Tickets to the 2024 UFL Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.

