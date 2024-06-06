Underdog Fantasy and United Football League Announce Exclusive Partnership

ARLINGTON, TX & BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The UFL announced today a partnership with Underdog Fantasy, the fastest-growing paid fantasy sports company. Underdog will serve as the United Football League's (UFL), exclusive fantasy sports partner as the League prepares for the UFL Championship on June 16. This partnership with the UFL demonstrates Underdog's continued commitment to investing in emerging brands and organizations in the sports and entertainment landscape.

The deal positions Underdog as the official fantasy sports sponsor of the premier spring football league, as well as the presenting partner of the League's point after-touchdown (PAT) plays, where teams have three options following a touchdown: a play from the 2-yard line for one point, a play from the 5-yard line for two points or a play from the 10-yard line for three points, instead of the traditional extra-point kick. Underdog's sponsorship of PAT's will be incorporated into FOX UFL broadcasts.

"The UFL has injected vibrancy and high-octane energy into the Spring sports calendar," said Jeremy Levine, Underdog Founder and co-CEO. "Underdog and the UFL share a similar DNA - leading with innovation and constantly testing new, fan-focused ideas, so it's a very natural partnership."

In addition to being the exclusive fantasy sports sponsor and the league's PAT partner, Underdog is also the official presenting partner of the "Touchdown of the Week" campaign during the inaugural UFL season, an exciting video compilation of every touchdown scored during each week of play.

"We are thrilled to name Underdog Fantasy as our exclusive sports fantasy partner," said UFL President and CEO, Russ Brandon. "This collaboration is a fantastic match of two brands on an exciting trajectory that will grow together. We share a passion for innovation and delivering an exceptional experience to our fans and will bring that spirit together and look forward to bringing an exciting new dimension to the fantasy sports world."

The UFL Conference Championship games begin this weekend with the Michigan Panthers taking on the Birmingham Stallions for the USFL Conference title on Saturday, June 8 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+ and the San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks, on Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The 2024 UFL season will conclude with the Championship game on June 16, hosted at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

