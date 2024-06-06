CBD Kratom Named the Official CBD and Kratom Partner of UFL

ARLINGTON, TX & ST. LOUIS, MO - Cannabis industry leader, CBD Kratom, has become the first Official CBD and Kratom Partner of the United Football League (UFL), and its hometown team, the St. Louis Battlehawks. Together, they will explore the benefits of cannabinoids, like CBD, and how they can potentially impact training and recovery for athletes.

"We have not only been looking for a professional league open to working with our industry, but great partners to drive the public embrace of the potential benefits of cannabinoids and kratom in training and fitness, and the UFL was the right choice," said Jason Brandl, COO, CBD Kratom. "The UFL is a true challenger brand, like us, and they have a passion for exploring new game-changing ideas, which is at the core of our values and culture. What a great partnership."

Many are turning to cannabinoids such as CBD for its potential anti-inflammatory properties, pain relief, and the ability to promote relaxation and focus while reducing anxiety. CBD may also help improve sleep quality and aid in recovery post-workout. By reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, CBD can potentially help speed up the healing process after intense workouts or injuries1. This natural compound also has potential analgesic properties that may alleviate muscle soreness and discomfort, allowing athletes to recover faster and get back to training sooner.

Kratom, a natural herb derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna Speciosa tree and cousin to the coffee plant, has gained attention for its potential to enhance physical performance during activities like working out. Early studies show the promise of kratom's ability to aid in chronic pain and pain management2, helping to combat fatigue and increase stamina. Additionally, its ability to potentially improve focus may contribute to a more concentrated and productive workout session.

Incorporating CBD and Kratom into workout routines can potentially enhance the overall recovery process and enable athletes to maintain peak performance levels consistently.

The United Football League (UFL) launched in March 2024, as the premier spring football league. Merging the XFL and USFL, this new league brings an exciting new season of football to the world, with strategic partners like CBD Kratom.

"The amazing support of our partners illustrates the collective desire to expand the football calendar," stated Josh Cella, EVP of Commercial for the UFL. "Thanks to the popularity of football and our openness to innovation, we collectively can make a real impact on the game and the culture around it. We're excited about our partnership with CBD Kratom, the introduction of this category to professional football, and the ties CBD Kratom has to St. Louis, a significant market for us, and their passionate Battlehawks fanbase."

Headquartered in St. Louis, CBD Kratom is the largest independently owned cannabis company, delivering CBD, kratom, and specialty cannabis products. With more than 60 locations throughout the United States, CBD Kratom provides expertise, consultation and education in a modern, welcoming environment.

"We're especially excited to work with the hometown team, the Battlehawks," said Brandl. "Just like CBD Kratom, they are a part of St. Louis' very core, and we can't think of a better ally as we push the boundaries, acceptance and understanding of how cannabinoids can elevate our lives."

The future of this partnership will include research studies on integrating CBD and Kratom into an athletic training plan.

What is CBD and Kratom?

CBD is one of the many non-psychotropic cannabinoids found in hemp. CBD can be consumed in a variety of ways including oils, edibles, drinks and more. Kratom, also known as Mitragyna Speciosa, is a tropical evergreen tree in the coffee family native to Southeast Asia and has been utilized for more than three centuries worldwide to provide a variety of wellness benefits.

