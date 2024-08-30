Michell, Blue Jays Get Back in Win Column

August 30, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - Behind a 3-4 performance from Nick Mitchell, which included a go-ahead 2-RBI knock in the sixth inning, Dunedin defeated Lakeland 6-4 on Friday night at TD Ballpark.

For a second straight night, a long rain delay forced the two teams to scrap an originally scheduled doubleheader in favor of one, nine-inning contest.

Adam Macko started for Dunedin, making his second rehab appearance from AA. The southpaw was sharp, striking out five in three scoreless frames.

The Blue Jays took the lead in the bottom of the third inning, scoring on a dropped infield pop-up to open a 1-0 advantage.

In the fourth inning, that lead swelled to 3-0, as Tucker Toman laced an RBI single and Brock Tibbitts drove in Manuel Beltre on a sacrifice fly.

Gilberto Batista took over for Dunedin in the top of the fourth and opened his outing with back-to-back scoreless innings.

However, in the sixth inning, Batista ran into trouble. After a single and an error put runners on first and second to open the inning, Garrett Pennington blasted a three-run home run to tie the game at three.

Batista bounced back well, though, retiring nine of the next 11 Flying Tigers to complete five full innings of relief work with five strikeouts.

The Blue Jays snatched the lead back with a two-out push in the bottom of the sixth. Tibbitts and Yhoangel Aponte picked up two out knocks, setting up Mitchell for a go-ahead, two-RBI single that put Dunedin ahead 5-3.

In the eighth inning, the Blue Jays collected an insurance run on Edward Duran's sacrifice fly, pushing the advantage to 6-3.

In the ninth, Jay Schueler allowed a solo homer to David Smith that made it 6-4 but didn't surrender another base runner to earn his first professional save.

The two clubs will take another crack at a doubleheader on Saturday evening. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:00pm, with game two set to follow 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Gates to the ballpark will open at 4:30. Tickets are available now at DunedinBlueJays.com.

