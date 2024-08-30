Friday's Mussels-Threshers Game Suspended Due to Field Conditions

August 30, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Friday's game between the Mighty Mussels and Clearwater Threshers has been suspended due to unplayable field conditions at Hammond Stadium.

The game will be completed at 3:35 p.m. on Saturday. The second game of Friday's doubleheader will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, September 1.

All tickets to Friday's doubleheader can be redeemed for a ticket to any other 2024 Mighty Mussels game.

