Not So Friendly Friday: Tarpons Topple Marauders 9-6

August 30, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders fell behind early and ultimately dropped Friday night's contest at LECOM Park by a score of 9-6 to the Tampa Tarpons.

Tampa jumped ahead in the top of the first against Antwone Kelly (1-6). Roderick Arias singled, stole second base and then scored on an RBI double from Willy Montero to give the Tarpons a 1-0 lead two batters into the game, a lead which they never relinquished the rest of the way.

The Tarpons added on two more in the second to stretch the lead to 4-0. Kelly retired the first two batters in order before allowing a walk and single to Owen Cobb and Diomedes Hernandez. The next batter, Arias, belted a three-run home run to plate three runs. Arias racked up his fourth RBI of the day in the fourth, an RBI single to add on to the Tarpons lead at 5-0. Kelly allowed five runs in 3.2 innings in his second start since coming off the injured list.

Bradenton got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Shalin Polanco smacked his 11th home run of the season to centerfield against Bryce Warrecker (2-5) to cut the deficit to 5-1. After the one-out home run, Esmerlyn Valdez was hit by a pitch and Ethan Lege singled to place two runners on base. Two batters later, Justin Miknis scored Valdez to cut the game to 5-2.

Tampa answered again with a four-run top of the fifth against Connor Oliver. Four of the first five batters recorded base hits with Parks Harber highlighting the scoring with a two-RBI double. The Tarpons had their largest lead of the day at the halfway point at 9-2. Oliver gave up three earned runs in the inning and went to fire 5.1 total frames, a career high.

The game's final runs came in the sixth by Bradenton. Rafelin Nivar walked four straight batters to start the frame before coughing up a three-run bases-clearing double by Miknis to make it a three-run game at 9-6.

The Marauders had once chance with the tying run up at the plate in the eighth against Jordy Luciano. After Yordany De Los Santos singled and Miknis walked, Luciano retired the next three batters to end the threat. Cade Austin (SV,1) tossed a scoreless ninth to hand Tampa their second-straight victory over Bradenton.

The Marauders and Tarpons are slated to play a doubleheader on Saturday, August 31 featuring two seven-inning games beginning at 4:30 pm. Gates will open at 4:00 pm with game two starting approximately 35 minutes following completion of game one.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.