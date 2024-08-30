Friday's Game Suspended in Second Inning

August 30, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, FL - After a 15-minute delay at the start of the evening, the game went into a lightning delay after the first hit and out of the bottom of the bottom second inning, with the game locked in a scoreless tie. After a two-hour delay, the game was suspended to be made up in a doubleheader on Saturday night due to unplayable conditions on the field at Hammond Stadium. The first pitch of Saturday's twin bill will commence at 3:35 PM.

The Threshers continue their final road trip of the 2024 regular season against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Saturday, August 31...First pitch of the doubleheader will be at 3:35 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

