Michael Arias Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

June 5, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Minor League Baseball announced today that Pelicans' starting pitcher Michael Arias has won the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week following his start on Wednesday against the Salem Red Sox. It's the first weekly award for a Pelicans player this season.

In the second game of the series against Salem, Arias tossed a career-high five no-hit innings with just two walks and six strikeouts. Four of the six strikeouts were looking.

The 21-year-old was signed by the Cubs as a free agent in 2021 and converted to a pitcher after playing as a shortstop in the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.