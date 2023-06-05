Fireflies Avoid the Sweep

In game six of the series between the Columbia Fireflies and the Down East Wood Ducks, the game started off as the Fireflies threatened early with two outs with a walk and an error on a pop up making it first and third. McCarty, the Woodies starter escaped the inning unscathed. The Woodies only got one runner on in the first against the Fireflies starter, Veliz. In the next two innings the Fireflies offense only had six batters come to the plate as the Woodies offense failed to plate runners on second base both innings. McCarty had his third consecutive three batter inning in the top half of the fourth and the Woodies scored two runs in the bottom half on a three-hit inning with Morrobel scoring Figuereo and Cheney, Woodies up 2-0. Before leaving the gave McCarty went for one more three batter inning, ending his night with 5.0 innings, 0 hits, and 4 strikeouts. In the bottom of the fifth, a two-hit inning put two runners on. The Woodies threatened as Specht was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a ground ball.

The Fireflies tied the game up in the sixth inning as Brett Squires had a two out single to score Ramirez and Leyton. With two runners on in the bottom of the sixth, the Woodies were cut down at the plate again with Cheney trying to score with two outs from third on a ball that made its way to the backstop.

The seventh went quiet as we pushed into the eighth and ninth as things got interesting. Ramirez led off with a single in the eighth and advanced to second on a hit by pitch to Rodriguez. Brett Squires came up clutch with another RBI single to put the Fireflies ahead, as Rodriguez made it to third on the hit and swiped home to put the Fireflies ahead 4-2. The Woodies responded with a solo shot by Figuereo to right field, Fireflies 4-3.

Going into the ninth inning, Jackson Leath closed for the Woodies going three up three down. The Woodies were trying to repeat their fate from last nights game by clawing back to win the game. The Woodies efforts failed after a walk and an error allowed Specht to third, where he was stranded to end the game in a 4-3 Fireflies win. The win was credited to Herrera, who threw the seventh and eighth and the save went to Cooper McKeehan, throwing the ninth.

The Wood Ducks (28-19) and Columbia Fireflies (29-22) end the series with the Wood Ducks winning the series 5-1. The Woodies head to Delmarva next week and return home to face the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, as the first pitch is set for 7pm in Kinston, NC on June 13th at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Tribute Tuesday presented by Starbucks.

