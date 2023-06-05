Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: June 6-11

COLUMBIA, SC - The first-place Columbia Fireflies (29-22) welcome the Salem Red Sox (23-26) to town for a six-game series from Tuesday, June 6-Sunday, June 11. Columbia played a series vs Salem in May, going 2-4 to kick-off their longest road trip of the season.

Tuesday, June 6: Fireflies vs Red Sox: 7:05 pm Wednesday, June 7: Fireflies vs Red Sox: 12:05 pm Thursday, June 8: Fireflies vs Red Sox: 7:05 pm Friday, June 9: Fireflies vs Red Sox: 7:05 pm Saturday, June 10: Fireflies vs Red Sox: 6:05 pm Sunday, June 11: Fireflies vs Red Sox: 5:05 pm

The Red Sox host three of Boston's top 12 prospects this season. All three were with Salem when the Fireflies clashed with the Red Sox last month. OF Miguel Bleis is Boston's second-best prospect, according to MLB.com, and the 19-year-old is hitting .230 with one homer and 16 RBI this season. OF Roman Anthony is also just 19-years-old and is hitting .248 with one round-tripper and 18 RBI. Finally, 20-year-old RHP Luis Perales is 0-3 this season with a 5.18 ERA. He's whiffed 31 hitters in 24.1 innings pitched across seven starts this season.

Fort Jackson Night on Miller Lite $2 Tuesday: Join us as we honor those stationed at Fort Jackson to kick-off our homestand. Start your week off right at Segra Park! You can buy tickets in advance starting at only $5 and then while inside, you can enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite! What a bargain!

White Claw Wednesday: If you don't have a dog, but still want to enjoy a ball game at Segra Park Wednesday night, we have the deal for you! All 16 oz cans of White Claw Hard Seltzer are available for just $5 during the game Wednesday night. It's an early day at Segra Park, with first pitch at 7:05 pm, so we're also inviting Summer Camps out for our annual Summer Camp Splash Day! Come have fun at Segra Park with all your camp friends this Wednesday!

Pride Night on Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: This Thursday, the Fireflies are hosting their third annual Pride Night at Segra Park! We'll have live music at the Budweiser Bow Tie Bar and you can join us for a relaxed environment where everyone is welcome! The Fireflies have revamped their Thirsty Thursday deals, and now having a fun night out at Segra Park is as easy as 1-2-3. Once you walk into Segra Park on a Thursday, you can enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails! Riverbanks Zoo & Garden Night Pres. By SAFE Federal Credit Union: Join us at Segra Park this Friday as we team up with Riverbanks Zoo & Garden to bring you information and fun about one of the biggest public attractions in Columbia! The Fireflies will wear special jerseys featuring animals from the Zoo's new Aquarium-Reptile Complex that will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds set to benefit the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden. If that weren't enough, we're also giving away a Carter Jensen Lion Bobblehead to the first 1,000 fans through the gates courtesy of SAFE Federal Credit Union.

Wands & Wizards Night Pres. By Lowes Foods: Hop aboard the train to visit our magical wonderland at Segra Park this Saturday! We'll have plenty of magical food and beverage specials as well as some witch and wizard fun stirred up before a post-game firework show!

Mason's Birthday Celebration: Your favorite mascot is hosting a HUGE party and he wants you there to celebrate with him! Join Mason and the Fireflies to celebrate our Director of Fun with all of his mascot friends at Segra Park. Stay afterwards as kids 12 and under can run the bases courtesy of Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

Play Ball Weekend: This weekend the Fireflies are hosting a Play Ball Clinic and celebrating our youth sports teams in the Midlands. Come to the games Friday, Saturday and Sunday to cheer on our favorite future Fireflies players!

