Mic'd Up: Forge FC Defender Dom Samuel
November 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
Go behind-the-scenes with the Forge FC original after he wore a mic for us at Tim Hortons Field recently
Samuel will have another chance to add to his trophy cabinet this weekend when the Hammers visit Cavalry FC for the 2023 CPL Final! Tune in live on CBC Sports and OneSoccer
-- : OneSoccer
Check out the Forge FC Statistics
