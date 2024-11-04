Mic'd Up: Forge FC Defender Dom Samuel

November 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







Go behind-the-scenes with the Forge FC original after he wore a mic for us at Tim Hortons Field recently

Samuel will have another chance to add to his trophy cabinet this weekend when the Hammers visit Cavalry FC for the 2023 CPL Final! Tune in live on CBC Sports and OneSoccer

-- : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.