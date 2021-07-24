Micah Bello Reinstated from Injured List

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the reinstatement of outfielder Micah Bello to the Mudcats from the injured list.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with three on the injured list.

In summary:

7/24: OF Micah Bello reinstated from Carolina injured list.

