Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - at Carolina

July 24, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







After losing three straight, the Down East Wood Ducks look to get back in the win column against the Carolina Mudcats, today at 5:00 p.m. RHP Orceli Gomez (0-2, 3.86) will get the start for the Wood Ducks and Carolina will turn to LHP Antoine Kelly (0-0, 10.80).

---

WOOD DUCKS FALL ON BASES LOADED WALK: In a game that saw six total hits, the Down East Wood Ducks fell to the Carolina Mudcats 1-0 on a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth. Although they only tallied two hits, the Wood Ducks pitching staff rose to the occasion as they held the high-powered Mudcats offense to just one run on four hits.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 24-16 (.600) on the road this season. This season, the Woodies have only lost one road series and are 4-1-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 34-20 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are second in all of MiLB in stolen bases (155) . Jayce Easley (38), Luisangel Acuña (24), and Dustin Harris (17) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their three primary and best base stealers. Every member of the roster this season has at least one stolen base .

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 343 - 320 and 107 - 83 in the first two innings. Down East is 20-9 when they score first on the road, and 32-12 overall when they score first.

HEATING BACK UP: After a strong finish to the month of June for the Woodies started off the month of July rather cold but are heating back up. Through 21 games in the month of July, the pitching staff is currently 9-12 with a 6.11 ERA. In 172.1 innings, they have allowed 139 runs, and they are being outscored 139-120. After starting July, 3-7 on the road, Down East won six of their last 11 games.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 24-15 road record and are 14-16 at home. When they suit up in their camo jerseys, the Wood Ducks have an 16-13 record overall, with a 2-4 record at home. Their green jersey has seen the best winning percentage (.647) as the Woodies have a 7-5 record on the road and a 4-1 record at home. Down East has played five games at home in specialty jersey's and are 3-2. As the Avocados Luchadores, they are 2-2 and are 1-1 as the Collard Greens.

ROLLER COASTER RIDE: After a great start to the season, June and the start to July have seen a lot of inconsistent play by the Wood Ducks. The pitching staff was once a sign of strength but has a 6.11 ERA through 21 games in the month of July. Down East is also 24-16 on the road and 14-16 at home.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.