Sánchez Leads 18-Run Outburst in Lopsided Win

SALEM, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals established season highs in runs, hits and margin of victory with a blowout 18-6 win over the Salem Red Sox on Saturday night.

José Sánchez drove in five and finished a homer shy of the cycle, pacing a 23-hit Fredericksburg effort that snapped a four-game losing streak. Every FredNats starter collected at least one hit on the night.

The FredNats scored eight runs on eight hits in the first inning alone, leaving little suspense after a 57-minute rain delay prior to first pitch. Zach Cornell singled to begin the ballgame, the first of his three hits in the game. He scored on a wild pitch from Salem starter Chih-Jung Liu (L, 2-1) before Kevin Strohschein brought home two more on an RBI single. Jake Randa drove in Strohschein from first with an RBI double, his first of three hits and three RBI, and Geraldi Diaz added an RBI single of his own.

Liu departed with the FredNats leading 5-0 and the bases loaded. Sánchez then doubled off the warning track in left to score three runs, making it an 8-0 Fredericksburg lead.

Karlo Seijas (W, 3-8) allowed three runs, two earned, over his 5.0 innings to earn the win. All three of his wins this season have come against the Red Sox.

Leading 8-3, the FredNats added four in the fourth and four more in the fifth to extend their lead to 16-3. Ricardo Méndez, who saw his 19-game hitting streak come to a close in Friday's game, added a pair of RBI singles in a four-hit night. Junior Martina had three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles. Sánchez brought home two more runs in the fifth on a triple to left field.

Bryan Peña allowed three runs over 3.0 relief innings to keep the Red Sox from rallying, and Edward Ureña pitched a scoreless ninth.

The FredNats wrap up their series and road trip against the Red Sox on Sunday. First pitch from Haley Toyota Field is scheduled for 4:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 3:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

