Mets Stymie Blue Jays 3-1, Win 3rd Straight

June 2, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets won their third straight game with a 3-1 victory against the Dunedin Blue Jays at TD Ballpark on Sunday.

Four Mets pitchers combined for the one-run, five-hit effort. Starter Saul Garcia stranded the bases loaded in the first inning and stranded two more in scoring position in the second. Cristofer Gomez pitched 3.0 perfect innings behind Garcia to get the win. Gregori Louis pitched 2.0 innings of scoreless relief. Alan Perdomo pitched the final 2.0 innings to record his second save. He retired the final five batters in a row to end the game.

Colin Houck broke a scoreless tie with a two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning against Jays reliever Kai Peterson to put the Mets up 2-0. It was Houck's second go-ahead hit in the last two games.

Houck drove in the Mets final run in the seventh inning on a fielders choice.

The Mets salvaged a 3-3 series split after losing the first three games of the week. The Mets pitching staff allowed just one run over the final 20 innings of the series. Dunedin's Marcos De La Rosa snapped an 18-inning scoreless streak when he homered against Perdomo to start the eighth inning.

It's the Mets first three-game winning streak since April 30-May 2.

The Mets (17-34) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Daytona Tortugas at Clover Park. First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.