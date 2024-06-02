Stanifer Fires Four No-Hit Innings, Jays Fall in Finale

June 2, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - For the second straight day, the St. Lucie pitching staff defined the game, as the Blue Jays were held to one run and five hits in a 3-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark. With the loss, Dunedin settles for a series split, losing the final three games of the week after winning the first three.

While neither team scored until the sixth, both sides had opportunities.

Dunedin's chances came early. The Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out in the first, using three walks, but Mets' starter Saul Garcia delivered back-to-back strikeouts to escape the jam.

In the second, Bryce Arnold and Nic Deschamps singled and eventually moved into scoring position. After the knocks, Dunedin went down in order.

On the other side of the scorebook, Jays' starter Gage Stanifer struck out the side in the first and faced one over the minimum through the first three innings.

In the fourth, Stanifer walked back-to-back batters with two outs, but finished his start with a strikeout - his fifth.

St. Lucie scored the games first runs in the sixth inning, as Colin Houck ripped a two-out, two-RBI double against Kai Peterson. The Jays threatened to respond in the bottom of the inning, but left the bases loaded for a second time.

The Mets tacked on a run in the eighth inning, scoring on another Houck RBI.

In the bottom of the eighth, Marcos De La Rosa took the first pitch he saw deep to right center for a solo home run - which stood as Dunedin's only run of the game.

Next week, the Blue Jays will travel to Jupiter for a six-game series with the Palm Beach Cardinals. The series opens on Tuesday night at 5:00. Fans can listen to the hometown radio broadcast for free online at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

