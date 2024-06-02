Threshers Drop First Series After Sunday Loss

CLEARWATER, FL - A four-run ninth inning sealed the first series loss of the season for the Clearwater Threshers (34-17) as they fell 7-3 in the series finale against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. The Threshers will start fresh on the road when they begin a six-game road trip against the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday.

Jordan Viars scorched the second pitch of the bottom of the third inning over the right-field wall for a leadoff home run that made it 1-0 Threshers. Lakeland tied it up on a wild pitch that scored a runner from third to even the game at one.

A bases-loaded walk and sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth gave Lakeland their first lead of the game in the top of the eighth. With one out in the home half of the frame, Raylin Heredia sent the first pitch he saw into the left-field bullpen. The solo home run off Lakeland reliever Thomas Bruss put the Threshers within one at 3-2.

Lakeland racked up four runs in the top of the ninth to open a five-run lead for the Threshers' last licks. Dakota Kotowski hit a leadoff single off Lakeland reliever Eiker Huizi to start a ninth-inning rally for Clearwater. He stole second before Nikau-Pouaka-Grego doubled him home. Viars smoked a single for his third hit of the game, but the Threshers fell 7-3 in their first series loss of the season.

Brandon Beckel allowed one run on four hits in 3.2 innings with three strikeouts in a no-decision. Jonathan Petit allowed one hit in 3.1 shutout frames with two strikeouts. Paxton Thompson allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Chase Hopewell allowed four runs on four hits with one walk in 0.2 innings and Ethan Chenault recorded one out in the ninth.

Beckel set a career-high with 3.2 innings pitched in his first pro start...Viars finished the series with nine hits, four home runs, and eleven RBIs...He has moved up to third in the league with seven home runs on the year...Miller reached for a career-best 12th-straight game...Heredia's eighth-inning homer was his first at BayCare Ballpark...Kotowski recorded his sixth multi-hit game of the season...The Threshers begin a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday, June fourth...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at LECOM Park...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

