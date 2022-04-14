Mets Run Win Streak to 3 Game with 4-3 Victory

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie came back from a three-run deficit to defeat the Clearwater Threshers 4-3 on Thursday at Clover Park in front of a crowd of 2,219.

The Mets won their third straight game and improved to 5-1. It was their biggest comeback of the young season and the narrowest margin of victory.

Clearwater scored a run in the first inning, another in the third inning and took a 3-0 lead on a solo home run by Arturo De Freitas in the fourth inning.

Meanwhile, Threshers pitcher Gabriel Cotto retired the first 13 Mets batters.

St. Lucie broke through in the fifth inning when Omar De Los Santos worked a walk, stole second and scored on an infield single by William Lugo, which was the Mets first hit of the game.

Lugo later scored on an error to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Jack-Thomas Wold led off the sixth inning with a double. Stanley Consuegra followed with a RBI single to tie the game and extend his hitting streak to six games.

Raul Beracierta manufacture the winning run in the seventh inning. He singled start the inning, took off for second on a pitch to Albert Suarez and raced to unoccupied third base when third baseman Hao Yu Lee made a throw to first base to get Suarez out. First baseman Micah Yonamine tried to throw back across the diamond to get Beracierta, but his throw sailed over a backtracking Lee and Beracierta scrambled home for the 4-3 lead.

Nathan Lavender pitched 2.0 scoreless innings to get the win. He struck out Rixon Wingrove to end the eighth inning with the tying run on third base.

Daniel Juarez closed out the game in the ninth inning for his first save of the season.

Mets starter Keyshawn Askew pitched 4.0 innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits.

Brendan Hardy chipped in with 2.0 scoreless, hitless innings. He struck out five.

The Mets (5-1) go for a fourth straight win over the Threshers (0-6) on Friday at 6:10 p.m. Fans who come to Clover Park can get the Family 4 Pack which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas and one popcorn for $50.

