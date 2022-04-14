Marauders' Win Streak Ends at Four

BRADENTON, Fla. - An early three-run Marauders lead disappeared Thursday night, as the pitching staff struggled en route to a 9-5 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers at LECOM Park.

The loss ended a four-game win streak for the Marauders (4-2), whose nine runs allowed were a season-high.

Jacob Gonzalez turned in his second three-hit game of the season for Bradenton, including a first-inning RBI-double. The Marauders added two runs in the second as Wyatt Hendrie hit a solo homer and Mike Jarvis tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tsung-Che Cheng.

The 3-0 lead would not hold, however. Rehabbing Pirates right-hander Luis Oviedo, who started the game, exited with one out in the second inning and yielded to righty Valentin Linarez (0-1). The latter stranded two inherited runners in a scoreless second inning, but after the Marauders built their lead to 3-0 in the home half, Linarez allowed two walks and a Chris Meyers RBI-double in the third. A Josh Crouch infield single followed, and Carlos Mendoza reached on a fielder's choice that saw Cheng commit a throwing error past second base, plating two runs and tying the score at 3-3. Jose de la Cruz then belted a go-ahead three-run homer to left field, and Justice Bigbie followed with a double to chase Linarez from the game.

Marauders righty Darvin Garcia pitched next, escaping the third inning after eleven Lakeland batters had stepped to the plate, but the Flying Tigers stretched their lead to 8-3 in the fourth on a Meyers home run and a de la Cruz RBI-double.

Lakeland starter Carlos Pena, meanwhile, rebounded from a rocky start to hold the Marauders scoreless in the third and fourth innings before yielding to the bullpen. Erick Pinales (1-0) delivered two shutout innings before Ted Stuka allowed a Gonzalez RBI-single and a run-scoring wild pitch in the seventh inning that brought Bradenton within three runs, 8-5.

But the Flying Tigers pushed back again, capping the evening's scoring in the eighth with a Meyers RBI-single.

Left-hander Denny Roman provided a bright spot on the mound for the Marauders, allowing just one hit over three scoreless innings from the fifth through the seventh.

The series continues Friday at LECOM Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. RHP Justin Meis is scheduled to pitch for the Marauders against RHP Alex Faedo for the Flying Tigers.

