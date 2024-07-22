Mets Return to Clover Park for Six-Game Series vs. Cardinals

July 22, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return to Clover Park Tuesday-Sunday for a six-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis affiliate).

Tuesday's game starts at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday's Camp Day game starts at 11:10 a.m. Games Thursday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m.

Below is the full slate of activities for the home stand:

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 11:10 a.m.

-Camp Day: Summer Camps from around the Treasure Coast will spend part of the day at Clover Park. Interested groups of 15+ should reach out to info@stluciemets.com for more information.

-Silver Sluggers Day: All Silver Sluggers members get in free.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles, $2 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 24 oz. fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Oat Milkers Night: The Mets will take the field as the Malm ö Oat Milkers, presented by Oatly! Announced just before the season, the introduction of the Malm ö Oat Milkers is part of Oatly's ongoing multi-year partnership with MiLB as the first-ever national plant-based, non-dairy sponsor, and pays homage to Oatly's home city of Malm ö, Sweden. All 120 MiLB teams are playing one game this season as the Oat Milkers, including the Mets on Friday. The team will be wearing special Oat Milker jerseys and hats.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Maddie's Fight Night: The Mets continue their partnership with Maddie's Fight Foundation, a 501c3 that helps families who have children undergoing cancer treatment. There will be a charity softball game at 11 a.m. Gates re-open at 3:30 p.m. for fans who want to tailgate at the Corona Beach House featuring the Tom Jackson Band to celebrate what would have been Maddie's 18th birthday. Bar and food will be open for the tailgate. The Mets will wear special jerseys that will be autographed and auctioned off with all proceeds going towards Maddie's Fight Foundation.

-Postgame fireworks!

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

