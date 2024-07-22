Hammerheads Win Wild Affair 14-9 to Sweep Mets

July 22, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. (July 21, 2024) - The Jupiter Hammerheads won a back-and-forth contest 14-9 over the St. Lucie Mets on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The game featured five lead changes. Jupiter walked away with a three-game sweep.

The Mets trailed 6-2 after three innings but scored six runs in the fifth inning to go up 8-6. The Hammerheads scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game 8-8. The Mets broke the tie with a RBI ground out by Vincent Perozo to plate Colin Houck in the top of the eighth inning for a 9-8 lead.

However, the game unraveled for the Mets and reliever Alfred Vega, who was making his team debut, in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Hammerheads scored six runs, including five with two outs. Davis Bradshaw led off the frame with a double. Former St. Lucie Met Yeral Martinez hit a game-tying RBI single with one out. Vega surrendered four consecutive hits with two outs in the inning. The first from John Cruz broke the tie and gave Jupiter a 10-9 lead. Angelo DiSpigna hit a run-scoring single. Cristhian Rodriguez broke the game open with a two-run triple to make it 13-9 and knock Vega out of the game. Colby Shade tacked on a run with a RBI infield single for a 14-9 Hammerheads lead.

The Mets offense produced 20 runs and 39 hits over the three-game series. On Sunday, leadoff hitter Boston Baro went 4 for 5 with two doubles. He's 10 for his last 17.

Colin Houck was 2 for 4 with a pair of singles. The top seven hitters in the Mets order all had a hit.

The Mets pitching struggled in the three games. The Mets trotted out 21 pitchers and gave up 29 runs and 40 hits.

The Mets (8-16, 30-60) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they start a six-game home series against the Palm Beach Cardinals at Clover Park. First pitch on Tuesday is 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.