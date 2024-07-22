Tampa Tarpons Kick off HOPE Week on July 23rd

TAMPA Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons are proud to announce that HOPE Week (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) will take place from Tuesday, July 23rd through Saturday, June 27th, 2024.

The Tarpons have chosen five honorees who show commitment, pride, and dedication within the community. On each of the five consecutive days, the Tarpons will spread awareness on a different individual, family or organization worthy of recognition and support. Each day is programmed so honorees can share their inspirational stories with Tarpons players and fans while living out a day they will never forget.

Any media group that is interested in covering HOPE Week should reach out to [email protected] for credentials if the event allows.

ABOUT HOPE WEEK HONOREE - HAPPY TAILS/MERCY FULL PROJECT

Founded by Arina Khona, Happy Tails was created when Arina realized an alarming lack of resources being allocated to local animal shelters in Tampa, Florida. In collaboration with the Mercy Full project, Happy Tails' mission is to provide these local shelters with a stable income, so they can focus their time and energy on saving animals.

ABOUT HOPE WEEK HONOREE - YES QUEEN DRESS DRIVE

Yes Queen Dress Drive is a pop-up boutique, offering free Prom and Homecoming dresses to high school students who need financial assistance. They host two-to-three pop-ups per year, partnering with local schools in the New Tampa area. Since its founding in 2022, Yes Queen Dress Drive has distributed approximately 175 dresses and a multitude of formal shoes, free of charge.

ABOUT HOPE WEEK HONOREE - SPECIALLY FIT FOUNDATION

The Specially Fit Foundation was founded by Mark Oliver, a local University of South Florida graduate dedicated to empowering individuals with developmental disabilities through comprehensive support and inclusive programs. Individuals learn essential life skills for independence, along with fostering social skills for active community participation.

ABOUT HOPE WEEK HONOREE - ST. JOSEPH'S CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION

St. Joseph's Children's Hospital treats more children than any other hospital in Tampa Bay, so parents can rest assured their child will receive the best expert care close to home in Tampa. Parents have the confidence of knowing that the specialized pediatric services offered are further strengthened by St. Joseph's Hospital full-service medical center, including the 24-hour Steinbrenner Emergency/Trauma Center for Children.

ABOUT HOPE WEEK HONOREE - BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF TAMPA BAY

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay are dedicated to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, caring citizens. They are committed to providing a world-class Club Experience that assures success is within reach for every young person who enters their doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle.

About the Tampa Tarpons

The Tampa Tarpons are the Single-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees and a member of the Florida State League. The Tarpons play at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, FL from April to September. For more information about the Tampa Tarpons, call (813) 673-3055 or visit www.tarponsbaseball.com.

