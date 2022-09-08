Mets, Mighty Mussels Postponed Again on Thursday
September 8, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Thursday's scheduled doubleheader between the St. Lucie Mets and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at Hammond Stadium was postponed due to more inclement weather.
The teams will play a doubleheader on Friday starting at 4:30 p.m.
