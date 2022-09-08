Daytona and Tampa's Thursday Matchup Washed Out

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas' scheduled game on Thursday evening against the Tampa Tarpons at Jackie Robinson Ballpark has been postponed due to persistent rain and the further threat of more rain throughout the evening.

As a result, both teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, September 9, with the first pitch of game one slated for 5:05 p.m. ET. Both contests will be seven innings in length. There will be a roughly 40-minute break in between the two games.

The gates are set to open at 4 p.m., one hour before the first pitch. Fans with tickets to Thursday's postponed game may redeem them at the Tortugas' box office for any ticket (of equal or lesser value) to a Tortugas home game throughout the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Patrons may also redeem their tickets by calling the 'Tugas at (386) 257-3172.

Best Dressed Uniforms remain on the schedule when the series resumes on Friday, as Daytona hosts their final Margaritaville Night of the season. Tortugas' players and coaches will wear specially branded floral-themed uniforms that will be auctioned off through the team's website, while fans in attendance will be treated to various interactive on-field promotions and activities throughout the game. There will be Food and Drink Specials to enjoy, as well, including margaritas available at concession stands in specialty cups. They will be available in three varieties: classic, strawberry, or blue. Corona Hard Seltzer will also be out at the ballpark providing samples for of-age patrons from gates open until roughly 8 p.m. Prior to the first pitch, fans will also be able to enjoy Live Music from Tropical Drifter on the third-base riverwalk. Friday Night Happy Hour comes back to the ballpark, too, with special discounts on select draft beers at the concession stands. After the final out, fans are encouraged to stick around for the final First Friday Fireworks show of the campaign.

Thursday's scheduled starting pitcher RHP Carson Rudd (2-1, 2.79) - is expected to get the ball for Daytona in game one, while LHP Nicolò Pinazzi (0-0, 9.00) is slated to take the hill for his first Florida State League start in the nightcap. Tampa's scheduled starter for Thursday - RHP Yon Castro (2-6, 3.28) - is projected to get the ball in the lid-lifter. RHP Yorlin Calderon (2-0, 2.84) - expects to start the finale.

