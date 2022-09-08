Thursday's Mussels-Mets Doubleheader Rained Out

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Thursday's doubleheader between the Mighty Mussels and St. Lucie Mets has been postponed due to consistent rain at Hammond Stadium.

Game 1 will be made up as part of a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. A decision on Game 2 is to be determined.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. and fireworks will follow the conclusion of play.

All tickets to Thursday's doubleheader can be redeemed for a ticket to any other Mighty Mussels game in 2022.

