Thursday's Mussels-Mets Doubleheader Rained Out
September 8, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Thursday's doubleheader between the Mighty Mussels and St. Lucie Mets has been postponed due to consistent rain at Hammond Stadium.
Game 1 will be made up as part of a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. A decision on Game 2 is to be determined.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. and fireworks will follow the conclusion of play.
All tickets to Thursday's doubleheader can be redeemed for a ticket to any other Mighty Mussels game in 2022.
