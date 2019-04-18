Mets Lose 8-4 at Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals defeated the St. Lucie Mets 8-4 in the series opener at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday.

The Mets trailed 3-0 in the fifth inning until Nick Meyer sparked the team with a three-run home run to tie the game.

The tie did not last long. The Cardinals broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth by scoring four runs off reliever Carlos Hernandez before recording an out. Chase Pinder gave Palm Beach a 4-3 lead with a RBI single. Julio Rodriguez followed up with a three-run homer to make it 7-3.

Palm Beach starter Angel Rondon improved to 3-0 in three starts. He struck out nine batters and allowed three runs on two hits over 5.2 innings.

Mets starter Tommy Wilson gave up three runs in 3.2 innings but the Meyer home run took him off the hook for a loss.

Blake Tiberi was robbed of two hits by great defensive plays on the infield. He finished 0 for 5 which snapped his 10-game hitting streak.

The Cardinals pounded out 13 hits. Luken Baker led the charge by going 3 for 4 with a double, a run and a RBI.

Florida State League batting leader Justin Toerner went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI.

The Mets (8-7) and Cardinals (11-4) play the second game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

