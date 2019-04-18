Florida's Strong Seventh-Inning Spurt Shocks Clearwater, 5-2

KISSIMMEE, FL: After being no-hit for six innings, the Florida Fire Frogs exploded for five runs in the bottom of the seventh and walked away with a 5-2 triumph against the Clearwater Threshers on Wednesday night at Osceola County Stadium.

Florida (6-8) avoided the sweep versus their North division rivals from Clearwater (4-10) and ended a four-game losing streak in the process.

LHP Damon Jones of the Threshers was the story early. He tossed six no-hit frames, working around three walks while fanning seven Fire Frogs.

The only early offense came from the big bat of Madison Stokes. With two outs and Nick Maton on first base in the top of the third, he slammed a ball over the left-field fence to give Clearwater the lead, 2-0.

That was the only major mistake made by LHP Hayden Deal in his third start of the season. He dazzled through six stanzas, allowing just four hits, two earned runs, and two walks with four strikeouts mixed in.

With Jones up above 75 pitches, the Threshers made a pitching change to begin the bottom of the seventh. RHP Luis Carrasco (0-2) came in relief and threw just one strike out of 13 total pitches, permitting Riley Delgado, William Contreras, and Drew Lugbauer to reach base for free. New RHP Connor Brogdon struck out a batter but surrendered yet another walk with one-out to Greyson Jenista that forced in the first run of the contest for the home team.

Despite all this traffic on the bases, Florida still hadn't recorded its first hit of the game. Rusber Estrada put the no-hitter talk to bed, hitting a broken bat liner into left that plated William Contreras and tied the game at 2. Kevin Josephina's bases-clearing triple to the gap in right-center put the Fire Frogs ahead for good, 5-2.

Brogdon blew his second save try of the season, yielding three hits, two earned runs, a walk, and notching three punchouts. All three runners he inherited came across to score.

RHP Brandon White (2-0) was masterful in his two frames of work. He set down all six that he faced and added 4 K's. RHP Sean McLaughlin earned his first save of the season after working through a scoreless ninth.

NEXT UP: The Fire Frogs have a quick turnaround to begin their next series with the Daytona Tortugas. First pitch will be at noon on Thursday afternoon at Osceola County Stadium.

