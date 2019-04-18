Quick Start, Consistent Effort Key as Daytona Downs Florida, 5-2

April 18, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





KISSIMMEE, FL: A scorching afternoon at the dish from Alejo Lopez and a tremendous bullpen performance from the Daytona Tortugas guided them to victory, 7-2, over the Florida Fire Frogs in the series opener at Osceola County Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

After winning their first two games of the season against them, the Fire Frogs (6-9) have lost three consecutive matchups to the Tortugas (6-9).

Daytona jumped on Florida starter RHP Keith Weisenburg right out of the gates. Singles from Randy Ventura and Jonathan India plated the initial run of the contest. Isranel Wilson's throw towards third base during India's single careened off Ventura and went out of play, enabling him to come across. Lopez scored India with an RBI groundout to make it 2-0 Daytona.

The Fire Frogs got a run back in the third. A walk to Riley Unroe and a single from Riley Delgado placed two men on-base. Greyson Jenista's knock to left-center with one out scored Unroe.

Delgado extended his on-base streak to six with his second three-hit performance of the year.

A four-run fifth swung the momentum heavily in Daytona's favor and provided them with a 6-1 edge. Carlos Rivero reached on a fielder's choice with two on, Lorenzo Cedrola narrowly beating the throw home from second baseman Brett Langhorne brought in the first run. Lopez hit a gapper with the bases full off LHP Justin Kelly to plate everyone else.

Weisenberg (0-2) yielded four hits, six runs (five earned), two walks, with five strikeouts in his four-plus innings of work. He made it through just four batters in the fifth. Kelly permitted all three inherited runners of his to cross home, allowed a single hit, four walks, and struck out three over 1 and 2/3's stanzas.

Contreras got the Fire Frogs a run closer with his run-producing knock in the bottom of the seventh, sending Wilson home and trimming the deficit to 6-2.

RHP Mac Sceroler (1-0) intercepted the win from RHP Michael Byrne, scattering three hits over two innings. Byrne turned in a nice outing of his own, fanning seven batters and walking two with three hits allowed and an earned run over four frames. RHP Aneurys Zabala surrendered the unearned tally in the seventh.

A wild pitch from RHP Brooks Wilson forced India in during the ninth. He also struck out two over his inning on the mound.

NEXT UP: Florida hosts Daytona for the middle game of the set on Friday evening at 6 p.m. It's the Fire Frogs first Latin night at the park. The teams will wear special Coquis jerseys. Fans can enjoy a special Cuban sandwich with a beer for $10 and purchase limited edition Coquis merchandise from our team store.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.