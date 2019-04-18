Stone Crabs Game Notes - Thu, Apr 18 at Fort Myers

After snapping their 7-game slide Wednesday, the Charlotte Stone Crabs start a three-game series in Fort Myers at 6:30 p.m. tonight. RHP Paul Campbell makes the start for Charlotte, against LHP Tyler Watson of the Miracle.

Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

GOMEZ HELPS STONE CRABS SNAP SKID

The Stone Crabs walked off with their first win in over a week Wednesday when Moises Gomez delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly to score Garrett Whitley in the ninth inning to beat Dunedin 4-3. Gomez struck his first High-A home run earlier in the ballgame. He now has four hits in his last two games after beginning the season 5-for-40 (.125 AVG).

STREAKS TO FORGET

The Stone Crabs' win Wednesday snapped a seven-game losing streak, tied for their longest since they lost 11 in a row in early August of 2015. The last time they lost seven straight was to begin the 2017 season.

BULLPEN BLITZ

The Stone Crabs' bullpen has gone 11 scoreless innings in the last two games, keeping Charlotte close in both. Crabs relievers have surrendered just four hits and two walks while striking out seven in that span (0.00 ERA, 0.55 WHIP).

SHORT-LIVED LEADS

The Stone Crabs held an early lead in each of their first four games on their most recent homestand. However, they eventually surrendered at least five runs in each of those contests, losing them all. All four of Charlotte's wins this season have been comeback wins, so the Stone Crabs are a staggering 0-5 when scoring first.

BABY CRAB RALLIES

One reason for the Stone Crabs' struggles has been their inability to hit in the clutch and string rallies together. Other than their three-run inning last Tuesday, Charlotte has not scored more than two runs in any inning this season. They are batting .177/.255/.229 with runners on base and .164/.231/.224 with runners in scoring position.

SHAKY STARTERS

The Stone Crabs' pitching staff has shown flashes of brilliance this year, but walks and poor starting pitching has limited the team from winning more games. Charlotte pitching walked a season-high nine batters Sunday has walked 68 through the first 14 games, the most in the league. The five pitchers in the starting rotation have been particularly suspect, working to a 5.65 ERA, 5.5 BB/9 and 1.16 K/BB ratio.

SLIGHT IMPROVEMENTS

Other than Brujan, the Stone Crabs' position player prospects were struggling with the bat early in the season. Prior to Tuesday's game, the other four active top-30 prospects went a combined 18-for-139 with 52 strikeouts (.129 AVG, 34% K-rate)

Ronaldo Hernandez: 5-39 (.114 AVG), 9 K

Moises Gomez: 6-45 (.125 AVG), 18 K

Tyler Frank: 6-41 (.146 AVG), 8 K

Garrett Whitley: 3-28 (.107 AVG), 19 K

But, over the last 2 games, they are 8-for-25 with 5 strikeouts (.320 AVG, 17% K-rate)

Ronaldo Hernandez: 1-4 (.250 AVG)

Moises Gomez: 4-8 (.500 AVG), HR, BB, 2 K

Tyler Frank: 1-6 (.167 AVG), BB, RBI, K

Garrett Whitley: 2-7 (.286 AVG), BB, 2 K

LEAGUE RANKS

Stone Crabs second baseman Vidal Brujan leads the Florida State League in stolen bases (8) and Riley O'Brien ranks in the top 10 in strikeouts (18).

