Mets Hit Three Long Balls, Snap Blue Jays' Three-Game Streak

July 1, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Port St. Lucie, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays (35-37, 3-3) dropped their Friday night affair against the St. Lucie Mets (26-44, 2-3) at Clover Park, 4-3.

St. Lucie got the scoring right away in the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff homer by Jett Williams off Blue Jays' starter RHP Pat Gallagher to make it 1-0. After two perfect innings by Mets' starter Jordany Ventura to start his day, Abiezel Ramirez led off the third inning with a triple, Dunedin's first hit of the night, and Nicolas Deschamps brought him in right way on an RBI-groundout to tie it back up.

The Mets would answer right back however, with Luis Castillo hitting a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the third and make it 2-1. But in the top of the fourth, the Blue Jays would get that run back again. Tucker Toman would reach on a leadoff single, advancing to second on a balk by Ventura, and with one out, Jeff Wehler would tie the game back up on an RBI-single, making it 2-2.

Gallagher would cruise through the fourth and fifth innings, and come back out for the sixth. On the first pitch of the frame, Gallagher induced an easy ground ball to Wehler at third, and on throw to first, Jean Arnaez lost the ball in the sun with it setting directly behind the play, allowing Wilfredo Lara to reach on an unfortunate missed catch error. Gallagher sat the next two batters down, but Dyron Campos swung first pitch, sending a breaking ball over the fence for the Mets' third homer of the game, giving them a 4-2 lead, knocking Gallagher out of the game and adding two unearned runs to his line.

The Blue Jays would get one back in the top of the seventh on St. Lucie reliever Saul Garcia, but after that he was lights out, getting the final nine outs to seal a 4-3 victory for the Mets, and record his second save of the season.

The loss snaps a mini three-game winning streak for the Blue Jays, and puts them back at .500 in the second half. The Blue Jays still have the chance to clinch a series-split at the leas with a win over the next three games. Game four of the series is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. at Clover Park on Saturday, and will be available live on the Dunedin Blue Jays Radio Network with coverage beginning at 5:55 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.