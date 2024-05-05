Mets Fall to Hammerheads 4-0 in Series Finale

May 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads beat the St. Lucie Mets 4-0 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a six-game series at Clover Park. The Hammerheads won the final three games to earn a 3-3 split.

Miami Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo (elbow) made a rehab start and buzzed through the Mets lineup. He pitched 5.2 innings of scoreless ball and gave up just one hit, a two-out double in the first inning to Jesus Baez. Luzardo walked one and struck out six while throwing 67 pitches. He retired the final 13 batters he faced.

Jack Sellinger got the final out of the sixth. Jake Brooks pitched the final 3.0 innings to finish out the game and get the save.

The game was scoreless until two outs in the sixth inning. Mets reliever Layonel Ovalles came in from the bullpen and walked Jesus Hernandez. Hernandez stole second base and scored on a hit by Brock Vradenburg to give the Hammerheads a 1-0 lead.

The Hammerheads broke the game open with three runs in the ninth. They loaded the bases against Alan Perdomo on an error and two hits. Angelo DiSpigna hit a run-scoring ground out to make it 2-0. Colby Shade and JT Mabry hit back-to-back RBI singles for a 4-0 lead.

Mets starter Wyatt Hudepohl pitched 3.0 scoreless innings in his second start of the series. He pitched 8.0 innings without giving up an earned run in the series.

Juan Arnaud pitched a scoreless frame. Saul Garcia chipped in with 1.2 scoreless innings. Miguel Alfonseca added 1.1 scoreless innings.

The Mets registered just two hits - the Baez double and an infield single from Ronald Hernandez in the seventh inning against Brooks.

The Mets (12-15) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they start a six-game road series at the Bradenton Marauders. First pitch Tuesday at LECOM Park is 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.