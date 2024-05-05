Tarpons Outslug Dunedin in Series Finale

May 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - Tampa racked up 15 runs on 13 hits to down the Blue Jays 15-7 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark. With the loss, Dunedin settles for a series split and drops to 12-15 on the year.

The Tarpons offense started hot, scoring four runs in the top of the first against Blue Jays starter Gage Stanifer - capped by a Coby Morales 3-run homer.

Morales added another RBI on a single in the third, and Tomas Frick followed with his own RBI knock to push the lead to 6-0. The deficit swelled to 8-0 in the top of the fifth with two sacrifice flies.

Dunedin fought back with a hitless rally in the bottom of the fifth, using five walks and three wild pitches to score four runs, cutting the lead to 8-4.

Tampa responded by scoring three more times in the sixth, highlighted by a two-RBI double from Dylan Jasso, which made it 11-4. The Blue Jays battled back in the bottom half, scoring on Jean Joseph's sac fly, Victor Arias' RBI double, and Tucker Toman's RBI single - cutting the lead back to four runs, 11-7.

The Tarpons gained some separation once and for all in the seventh, adding three more runs to balloon the lead to 14-7.

Dunedin failed to respond in the final two frames, while Tampa tacked on one more run in the eighth.

The Blue Jays return to action on Tuesday night, opening a six-game series in Fort Myers at 7:05 pm. Dunedin returns to TD Ballpark for a six-game series with Jupiter May 14-19.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.