Tarpons Outslug Dunedin in Series Finale
May 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Dunedin, FL - Tampa racked up 15 runs on 13 hits to down the Blue Jays 15-7 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark. With the loss, Dunedin settles for a series split and drops to 12-15 on the year.
The Tarpons offense started hot, scoring four runs in the top of the first against Blue Jays starter Gage Stanifer - capped by a Coby Morales 3-run homer.
Morales added another RBI on a single in the third, and Tomas Frick followed with his own RBI knock to push the lead to 6-0. The deficit swelled to 8-0 in the top of the fifth with two sacrifice flies.
Dunedin fought back with a hitless rally in the bottom of the fifth, using five walks and three wild pitches to score four runs, cutting the lead to 8-4.
Tampa responded by scoring three more times in the sixth, highlighted by a two-RBI double from Dylan Jasso, which made it 11-4. The Blue Jays battled back in the bottom half, scoring on Jean Joseph's sac fly, Victor Arias' RBI double, and Tucker Toman's RBI single - cutting the lead back to four runs, 11-7.
The Tarpons gained some separation once and for all in the seventh, adding three more runs to balloon the lead to 14-7.
Dunedin failed to respond in the final two frames, while Tampa tacked on one more run in the eighth.
The Blue Jays return to action on Tuesday night, opening a six-game series in Fort Myers at 7:05 pm. Dunedin returns to TD Ballpark for a six-game series with Jupiter May 14-19.
