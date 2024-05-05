Late Comeback Falls Short in Series Finale

May 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, FL - Nikau Pouaka-Grego's career day with three hits and three RBI's wasn't enough in an 11-8 loss for the Clearwater Threshers (18-9) against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (17-10) on Sunday afternoon at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. The Threshers take Monday off before opening up a six-game set in Tampa with a Tuesday doubleheader against the Tarpons.

Lakeland got off to a quick start with three runs in the first inning to open up a 3-0 lead. Raylin Heredia led off the top of the second for the Threshers with a single to center off Flying Tigers starter Duque Hebbert. He stole second and scored on a two-out single by Jared Thomas that cut the deficit to 3-1.

Pouaka-Grego smacked the first pitch of the third into centerfield for a base knock and moved to second when Trent Farquhar drew a walk. Pouaka-Grego tagged and advanced to third on a flyout and scored on a Bryson Ware sacrifice fly to bring the score down to 3-2.

The fourth inning started with a leadoff hit as well, with Jordan Viars smacking a single to left to start the frame. He moved to second on a walk to Avery Owusu-Asiedu and tagged over to third on a flyout. Dakota Kotowski tied the game on a ground-rule double that moved Owusu-Asiedu to third, causing Lakeland to pull their starter. Pouaka-Grego greeted Lakeland's reliever Donye Evans with a double to left that gave the Threshers a 5-3 lead.

Heredia launched a home run with one out in the fifth to extend the lead to 6-3. A three-run home run by Lakeland's Brett Callahan in the home half of the fifth tied it up at six. Lakeland got another homer in the seventh to increase their lead back to three at 9-6 after seven innings.

Viars doubled with one out in the eighth off Lakeland reliever Yosber Sanchez. Thomas drove him in with an RBI single to cut the deficit to two runs. After Kotowski singled, Pouaka-Grego drove in Thomas from second to cut the deficit to 9-8 in the top of the eighth.

Lakeland added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth but left the bases loaded, heading to the ninth ahead by three runs. The Threshers went down in order in the ninth, final frame 11-8 in the series finale.

Mavis Graves tossed 4.1 innings, allowing five runs on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in a no-decision. Paxton Thompson allowed three runs on five hits with a strikeout in 1.2 innings of work. Chase Hopewell allowed three runs on four hits in 1.0 inning of work with two walks and two strikeouts. Jose Peña did not allow an earned run with one walk and one strikeout in 1.0 inning.

Heredia's home run was his first of the season...Both of his home runs in his two seasons with the Threshers have come on the road...Pouaka-Grego tied his career high in hits and RBIs with three of each...Thomas tied his career-high with his second career-two RBI game...Peña has not allowed an earned run in his last 7.0 innings pitched...Saltiban pinch-ran for Pouaka-Grego in the eighth...The Threshers begin a six-game series against the Tampa Tarpons with a doubleheader on Tuesday, May 7...First pitch of game one will be at 4:00 PM at Steinbrenner Field...Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

