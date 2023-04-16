Mets Fall in Finale to Hammerheads, 5-3

JUPITER, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads overcame an early deficit to win the series finale 5-3 over the St. Lucie Mets on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The teams split their six-game series 3-3.

The Mets got off to a promising start, as Adrian Hernandez clobbered a home run in the third inning and Jefrey De Los Santos belted a RBI double in the fourth for a 2-0 lead.

But the Hammerheads quickly came back in the home fourth inning. Jorge Caballero hit a single to left that was booted by Dyron Campos for an error that allowed Javier Sanoja to score to make it 2-1. Later in the frame Cristhian Rodriguez walloped a two-out, two-run double off reliever Joey Lancellotti to give the Hammerheads a 3-2 lead.

Ian Lewis recorded a run-scoring hit in the fifth for a 4-2 lead. Rodriguez tripled to start the seventh inning and scored on a ground out to make it 5-2.

The Mets tried for a comeback in the eighth inning. Jacob Reimer hit a RBI single that made it 5-3 and set up runners at the corners with one out. However, Jupiter reliever Breidy Encarnacion came in and got consecutive pop outs to end the threat.

Josh White struck out three in a row in the ninth to end the game and earn his second save.

Mets starter Javier Atencio took the loss. He was charged with three runs on three hits over 3.2 innings.

Jupiter starter Collin Lowe fell an out short of qualifying for the win. He pitched 4.2 innings and gave up two runs.

Justin Fall got the win after logging 2.2 innings of one-run relief.

Vincent Perozo and Junior Tilien each went 2 for 4 in the loss.

The Mets (3-6) are off Monday. They return to Clover Park on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. First pitch Tuesday is 6:10 p.m. The game can be seen on the Bally Live app free of charge.

