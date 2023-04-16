Three Homers Sink Threshers in 5-0 Loss

CLEARWATER, FL - Gabriel Rincones Jr. reached base in three of four plate appearances, but the Clearwater Threshers (5-4), managed three hits in a 5-0 loss to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (5-4) on Sunday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers are off on Monday before traveling to Tampa to begin a six-game set against the Tarpons.

Fort Myers struck first in the second, beginning the frame with two homers and a double to take an early 3-0 lead. A one-out single by Jorge Polanco and three straight walks in the third grew the Mighty Mussels' lead to 4-0.

Carlos Aguiar hit his second home run of the game in the eighth to extend Fort Myers' lead to 5-0. The Threshers loaded the bases in the ninth, but Jordan Viars grounded into a fielder's choice at second to end the game in a 5-0 shutout.

Alex Rao (0-1) took the loss in 2.0 innings allowing three runs on three hits with three strikeouts. Braeden Fausnaught allowed one run on two hits in 4.0 frames, walking three and striking out four. Josh Bortka allowed one run on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Wesley Moore retired the side in order in the ninth inning, with one strikeout.

Rincones Jr.'s seventh-inning double broke up a no-hit bid... He reached base in three of four plate appearances for the second time this series... Rincones Jr. has a three-game hit streak with an extra-base hit in each of his last three games... Erick Brito's hit streak ended at five games... Clearwater's pitching staff struck out ten or more Mighty Mussels for the sixth-straight game... The Threshers travel to Tampa to begin a road series against the Tarpons (Single-A, Yankees) on Tuesday, April 18th ... First pitch is at 6:30 PM... You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

